Helming a kid-centered company can help the next generation, (and your bottom line) thrive.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many businesses centered around fostering creativity in children are run by entrepreneurs that have a heady history of their own.

Little You founder and entrepreneur, Christina Guo, says of studying at the Ontario College of Art & Design (OCAD) University: "[I learned that] children at age 5 have the greatest capability for creation. Their creativity scores are at 98% and, as they grow up, that score drops to 2% by adulthood."

Child-focused enterprises, like Guo's, are embracing trends emerging in the business world today. Not only can these ventures be profitable, but they also offer benefits for kids that parents will love.

Related: How to Start a Kid-Focused Business