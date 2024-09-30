As a First-Gen Immigrant Founder, My Business Is More Than Just Income — It's a Legacy For My Kids. Here's How I Balance Work and Family. I always had the desire to find creative solutions to life challenges, leading me to start my own business in 2007 as a first-generation immigrant from Taiwan. But after starting a family, it took on a new meaning.
Key Takeaways
- Integrating work and family life can enhance children's emotional well-being and creativity, molding future innovators.
- Establishing a balanced routine with clear boundaries promotes productivity for entrepreneurs and quality family time.
- Exposing children to business challenges and achievements instills hard work, perseverance and the courage to take risks.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Building a startup has always been more than just a business endeavor. It's a legacy for my children.
I am a first-generation immigrant from Taiwan and grew up in the Chinese restaurant business. And like many first-generation immigrants, my parents encouraged me to study hard and get a good job — to achieve the American dream.
I pursued this path and secured my BA and MBA, then worked in the finance, media and entertainment industries. I did well in my jobs. Yet, something felt amiss.
