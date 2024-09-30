I always had the desire to find creative solutions to life challenges, leading me to start my own business in 2007 as a first-generation immigrant from Taiwan. But after starting a family, it took on a new meaning.

Building a startup has always been more than just a business endeavor. It's a legacy for my children.

I am a first-generation immigrant from Taiwan and grew up in the Chinese restaurant business. And like many first-generation immigrants, my parents encouraged me to study hard and get a good job — to achieve the American dream.

I pursued this path and secured my BA and MBA, then worked in the finance, media and entertainment industries. I did well in my jobs. Yet, something felt amiss.