The Princeton Review asked students for their opinion on how well their business school is preparing them in six core business competencies.

The Student Opinion Honors for Business Schools identifies institutions whose students overwhelmingly agree that it offers superlative preparation in six core business competencies: accounting, finance, general management, global management, marketing and operations. Fifteen schools in each category were selected based solely on surveys conducted by The Princeton Review and completed by more than 19,000 current business school students.