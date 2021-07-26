Ever Wished You Had a Second Brain? Meet the Zettelkasten.

The Zettelkasten is a knowledge-management system that has recently gotten a lot of attention. Creatives, entrepreneurs and growth hackers have adopted the Zettelkasten, and apps are emerging to meet this need.

Entrepreneurs are powerful ideation machines, but they're human.

What if both your memory and its recall were infinite? What if you could experience the certainty that your thoughts and ideas will be permanent and never corrupted? How much could you achieve without the cognitive load of remembering things?