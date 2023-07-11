Deciding where to launch your next venture could be just as important as the idea itself.

Roughly three in five Americans have had an idea for an entrepreneurial venture, according to a 2021 Zapier report — but a staggering 92% of them won't take the steps necessary to bring their vision to life.

If you do want to start your own business (and avoid joining the latter statistic), considering where to launch might be just as important — if not more so — as determining what your next endeavor is.