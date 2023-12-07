The hack is helping many first-time buyers enter the market.

We're currently in the least affordable housing market since 1984 — and it's only getting worse, CNN reported earlier this month.

The average rate on 30-year fixed mortgages hit 7.66% earlier this month, though it's since fallen back farther from the 8% mark, according to Bankrate's weekly national survey of large lenders.

Related: 3 Trends Driving the Millennial Own vs. Rent Debate