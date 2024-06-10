Join us for this special Q&A with Clinton Sparks, who will share the techniques that can help you drive real results for your small business or aspiring ideas.

Getting results is much more than ambition and a good idea. More often, you might be doing too much and need to learn how to refocus your attention and strategy if you want to turn a profit and scale.

If you have a business, a personal brand, or are an aspiring entrepreneur — you'll need to understand how to get real results. Clinton Sparks is here to share the techniques that helped him become a renowned business builder and creative mind that helped shape some of today's leading businesses.

Watch Now: Q&A With Clinton Sparks