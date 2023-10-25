Jane Lu couldn't imagine working her 9-5 for the next 40 years — so she chose a different path.

In 2010, Jane Lu, now the founder and CEO of Australian online fashion retailer Showpo, was working as an analyst at Ernst & Young, and she couldn't imagine doing it for the next 40 years. So Lu quit the job to pursue her then-side hustle, running pop-up stores that stocked products from emerging designers. But one month in, that business failed.

"I found myself unemployed, in debt and ashamed," Lu tells Entrepreneur. "The worst part was, this all happened during the global financial crisis, so I couldn't get another job. I was essentially left with no other option but to start another business."

