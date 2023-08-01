Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

At 16, She Was a Homeless Single Mom With Serious Talent. Now, Her Business Brings in Millions. Mimi G. Ford's online venture was earning seven figures within just three years. Today, she's excited to reach even more people.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • Mimi G. Ford was a single mother of three in her 20s struggling to make ends meet.
  • She returned to her sewing passion in 2008, starting a blog to share her pieces.
  • By 2012, she took her course-creation venture full-time and never looked back.
Courtesy of Sew It Academy

Mimi G. Ford, founder of online sewing school SewItAcademy.com, developed her love of sewing as a child visiting her dad in Puerto Rico every summer. She would watch, mesmerized, as her seamstress aunt transformed "yards of fabric into gorgeous dresses." Ford started using the scraps to sew clothes for her Barbie dolls by hand.

Ford's father gifted her a sewing machine, and she was 12 when she began to teach herself how to sew. "I would take apart clothing I already had," she tells Entrepreneur, "trace around the pieces, and then sew them back together, which is how I learned construction and patternmaking."

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Unlimited access, including premium content
  • No ads
  • Subscription to Entrepreneur magazine
  • Four free e-books a year
  • Subscriber-only events with our experts
Subscribe Now Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Fashion Growing a Business Starting a Business Passion Sewing

Most Popular

See all
Business News

An 81-Year-Old Florida CEO Just Indicted for a $250 Million Ponzi Scheme Ran a Sprawling Senior Citizen Crime Ring

Carl Ruderman is the fifth senior citizen in the Miami-Fort-Lauderdale-Palm Beach metropolitan area to face charges in connection with the scam.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Soul Crushing': Internet Sleuths Notice Something Is Very Off With This Condo Listing

From the grey carpets to the fluorescent lights, it's obvious that this home was not always a home.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'Awful Advice': Barbara Corcoran Slammed For 'Tone Deaf' Business Advice to Interns

The "Shark Tank" star shared tips on social media about how interns can increase their chances of getting hired full-time, but the public reaction didn't go as planned.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

Borekas Founder Uzi Wizman on Creating a Food Business from Social Media

Interview with Uzi Wizman, founder of Borekas and PSY Street Kitchen, about growing a brand from an Instagram Story and sharing culture with the world.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Business News

These Are the Most (and Least) Coveted Cities to Buy Homes Despite High Interest Rates, According to a New Report

Florida and Las Vegas are still experiencing a real estate heat wave.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

6 Ways to Become a Better Listener

Listening is one of the most foundational and critical skills in building relationships at home and at work. It's not always easy to listen well, but with practice, we can all improve our skills. Here's six ways you can start.

By Amy M Chambers