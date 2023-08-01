At 16, She Was a Homeless Single Mom With Serious Talent. Now, Her Business Brings in Millions. Mimi G. Ford's online venture was earning seven figures within just three years. Today, she's excited to reach even more people.
Key Takeaways
- Mimi G. Ford was a single mother of three in her 20s struggling to make ends meet.
- She returned to her sewing passion in 2008, starting a blog to share her pieces.
- By 2012, she took her course-creation venture full-time and never looked back.
Mimi G. Ford, founder of online sewing school SewItAcademy.com, developed her love of sewing as a child visiting her dad in Puerto Rico every summer. She would watch, mesmerized, as her seamstress aunt transformed "yards of fabric into gorgeous dresses." Ford started using the scraps to sew clothes for her Barbie dolls by hand.
Ford's father gifted her a sewing machine, and she was 12 when she began to teach herself how to sew. "I would take apart clothing I already had," she tells Entrepreneur, "trace around the pieces, and then sew them back together, which is how I learned construction and patternmaking."
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:
- Unlimited access, including premium content
- No ads
- Subscription to Entrepreneur magazine
- Four free e-books a year
- Subscriber-only events with our experts