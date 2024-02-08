It pays to be strategic when deciding where to launch your next venture.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans believe they have the requisite knowledge and experience to start a business, according to an annual report on entrepreneurship from Babson College.

If you're one of the many eager to take the plunge into business ownership in 2024, there are a lot of factors to consider for success. But one of the very first and most important? That would be location.

It pays to be strategic about which state, city and neighborhood you opt to launch your venture, as it will determine the taxes, zoning laws and regulations that impact your business, per the U.S. Small Business Administration.