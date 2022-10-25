The Best Ways to Buy a Foreclosed Home for Pennies on the Dollar, According to Real Estate Expert Noelle Randall

A foreclosure is a legal process by which a homeowner loses their home because of their inability to pay mortgage payments. The process can be very long and stressful, and it often ends with the homeowner losing against the bank.

Noelle Randall

According to industry expert Noelle Randall, foreclosed homes are an excellent opportunity for real estate investors to make money. They can sell for less than the market value, allowing investors to purchase the property at a discount.