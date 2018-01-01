Accounts Receivable

Six Ways to Smooth Out Uneven Cash Flow
Project Grow

Six Ways to Smooth Out Uneven Cash Flow

How one small-business owner made strategic changes when finances became unpredictable.
Scott Gerber | 4 min read
A New Way to Tap Funds You're Owed for Cash
Finance

A New Way to Tap Funds You're Owed for Cash

An unconventional platform delivers an auction-based way to cash in on funds owed to your company.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
