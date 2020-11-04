presented by: Adapt to Bounce Forward

How to Choose the Right Internet Service for Your Small Business

· 4 min read
The Multilayered Tech Needed for Your Remote Team

· 1 min read
7 Key Cybersecurity Tips for Small Businesses

· 5 min read
Adapt to Bounce Forward

The Dangers of Digital Fatigue, and How to Prioritize Your Mental Health

Tiffany Pham

· 6 min read
Adapt to Bounce Forward

How Working From Home Makes Businesses Easy Targets for Cybercriminals

Rajiv Das

· 4 min read
Adapt to Bounce Forward

Want to Work Remote? Try Looking for Jobs In These 10 States and 10 Cities

Jessica Thomas

· 2 min read
Adapt to Bounce Forward

3 Tips When Hiring A Virtual Assistant

Stop looking for unicorns and go deeper during interviews, and you'll find your diamonds-in-the-rough.

Jeff J Hunter

· 6 min read
Adapt to Bounce Forward

This is how the entrepreneurs of Pai Pai respond to the controversy of their new shadows

The Mexican makeup brand launched a new line of shadow palettes. However, one of them was not very well received.

Entrepreneur en Español

· 3 min read
Adapt to Bounce Forward

The 5 Habits of Highly Intimate People

Entrepreneurs are driven by passion, yet many don't leave space for intimacy in their relationships.  

Joanna Martin

· 5 min read
Adapt to Bounce Forward

Important Soft Skills and Leadership Practices for Navigating the Virtual Workplace

As the workplace shifts, leaders need to align their soft skills and leadership practices with those changes too.

Thomas Smale

· 6 min read
Adapt to Bounce Forward

How the Mail-In Voting Controversy Creates Opportunity for Identify Theft and Cyber Attacks

These faceless criminals took advantage of fear, uncertainty and doubt when the pandemic hit, and they're doing it again as the election nears.

Matthew Moynahan

· 5 min read
Adapt to Bounce Forward

Private Equity Investors Are Expecting a Tsunami of Deals – How Long Will It Last?

A survey of private equity professionals reveals these investors are turning their attention away from putting out fires and back to closing deals. This is positive news for entrepreneurs who are looking for an exit.

Atta Tarki

· 5 min read
Adapt to Bounce Forward

3 Ways Tourism Hotspots Will Evolve After Lockdown

If Bali is any example, exotic destinations are leaving no innovation unexplored.

Simonetta Lein

· 3 min read
Adapt to Bounce Forward

The Core Elements Needed to Pivot Your Business During the Pandemic

Pivoting successfully relies on seeing that your business has a problem and addressing it head-on.

Chris Porteous

· 5 min read
Adapt to Bounce Forward

Ask the Commissioner: How Can We Keep Restaurants Open?

NYC's Commissioner of Small Business Services answers the most-asked questions of the month. In October, it's all about how restaurants can continue reopening and stay open safely as we head into the winter months.

Jonnel Doris

· 6 min read
Adapt to Bounce Forward

Storytelling vs. Uncertainty: How 'Scenario Planning' Will Help You Decide in the Future

Scenario narrative helps us make complex decisions in the present based on plausible stories about the future.

Mario Sorribas Fierro

· 8 min read
Adapt to Bounce Forward

7 Ways to Make Your Non-Essential Business Recession-Proof

Seven entrepreneurs discuss how they managed to stay afloat through the Great Recession of 2020.

Farhana Rahman

· 9 min read
Adapt to Bounce Forward

New Priorities: How Businesses Are Reimagining Cost Structures

The pandemic has forced rapid changes across industries, and the shifts will change how many do business going forward.

David Partain

· 5 min read