More Posts on Adapt to Bounce Forward
3 Tips When Hiring A Virtual Assistant
Stop looking for unicorns and go deeper during interviews, and you'll find your diamonds-in-the-rough.
This is how the entrepreneurs of Pai Pai respond to the controversy of their new shadows
The Mexican makeup brand launched a new line of shadow palettes. However, one of them was not very well received.
The 5 Habits of Highly Intimate People
Entrepreneurs are driven by passion, yet many don't leave space for intimacy in their relationships.
Important Soft Skills and Leadership Practices for Navigating the Virtual Workplace
As the workplace shifts, leaders need to align their soft skills and leadership practices with those changes too.
How the Mail-In Voting Controversy Creates Opportunity for Identify Theft and Cyber Attacks
These faceless criminals took advantage of fear, uncertainty and doubt when the pandemic hit, and they're doing it again as the election nears.
Private Equity Investors Are Expecting a Tsunami of Deals – How Long Will It Last?
A survey of private equity professionals reveals these investors are turning their attention away from putting out fires and back to closing deals. This is positive news for entrepreneurs who are looking for an exit.
3 Ways Tourism Hotspots Will Evolve After Lockdown
If Bali is any example, exotic destinations are leaving no innovation unexplored.
The Core Elements Needed to Pivot Your Business During the Pandemic
Pivoting successfully relies on seeing that your business has a problem and addressing it head-on.
Ask the Commissioner: How Can We Keep Restaurants Open?
NYC's Commissioner of Small Business Services answers the most-asked questions of the month. In October, it's all about how restaurants can continue reopening and stay open safely as we head into the winter months.
Storytelling vs. Uncertainty: How 'Scenario Planning' Will Help You Decide in the Future
Scenario narrative helps us make complex decisions in the present based on plausible stories about the future.
7 Ways to Make Your Non-Essential Business Recession-Proof
Seven entrepreneurs discuss how they managed to stay afloat through the Great Recession of 2020.
New Priorities: How Businesses Are Reimagining Cost Structures
The pandemic has forced rapid changes across industries, and the shifts will change how many do business going forward.