apologies

More From This Topic

How to Spin a Bad Online Review
Reputation Management

How to Spin a Bad Online Review

Don't let a negative customer experience define your company's brand. Here's how to fix things.
Gabriel Bristol | 5 min read
Seeking Truce With Drag Community, Facebook Will Amend Its 'Real-Name' Policy
apologies

Seeking Truce With Drag Community, Facebook Will Amend Its 'Real-Name' Policy

After hundreds of accounts were suspended for the use of drag names like Sister Roma and Lil Miss Hot Mess, Facebook said it was rethinking certain policies.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
3 Simple Ways to Avoid a Business Faux Pas
Business Etiquette

3 Simple Ways to Avoid a Business Faux Pas

Sticky social situations can unglue the surest business deal. Here's how to make sure they don't.
Debra Kaye | 5 min read
Turning an Oops Into an Opportunity
Customer Relationship Management

Turning an Oops Into an Opportunity

When a company errs, a superior response from its customer-response team can win over the aggrieved party.
Chip R. Bell | 6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.