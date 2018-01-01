Autism

More From This Topic

This New App Aims to Be the Yelp for People With Autism
Kickstarter

This New App Aims to Be the Yelp for People With Autism

With less than a week left in the Kickstarter campaign, 'Autism Village' says its tool can help parents and caregivers of people with autism.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
How to Create an Autism-Friendly Workplace
Hiring

How to Create an Autism-Friendly Workplace

Autistic individuals have attributes that make them great employees. Here's how to create the right environment.
Lisa Evans | 4 min read
4 Qualities of People With Autism That Could Benefit Your Business
Hiring

4 Qualities of People With Autism That Could Benefit Your Business

If you're seeking employees with intense focus and attention to detail, consider a candidate with autism.
Patty Pacelli | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.