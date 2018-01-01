Brad Meltzer

Summer Reading 101: The Power You Didn't Know That Fiction Can Have on Your Business
Reading

Summer Reading 101: The Power You Didn't Know That Fiction Can Have on Your Business

Remember 'Little Dorrit' by Dickens? It's full of life lessons to help you more expertly meet those corporate challenges.
Skip Prichard | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.