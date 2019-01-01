Business hacks

This Serial Entrepreneur is Making Big Bucks From A 'Boring' Business
Business Unusual

This Serial Entrepreneur is Making Big Bucks From A 'Boring' Business

Sreevathsa Prabhakar, founder and CEO of Servify, shares his story of making a 'not-so-cool' business successful. Prabhakar divulges how he made his 'operationally intense' business commercially successful and won the trust of investors.
Tahira Noor Khan | 3 min read