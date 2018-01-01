Business Proposal

How to Excite Readers With Your Business Plan's Product Section. (Yes, Seriously.)
Project Grow

Product descriptions can be as dry as toast--or as exciting as a roller coaster ride. Here's how to craft one that keeps people reading.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Risky Business: 6 Potential Pitfalls of Writing a Business Plan
Project Grow

There is a downside to putting your business plan on paper. Learn the risks and learn how to protect your interests.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
What to Include in Your Business Plan
Project Grow

Here's what your business plan should contain, how long it should be and what it should look like.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
5 Reasons to Write a Business Plan
Project Grow

There are any number of reasons why you need to create a business plan, including starting a business, seeking funding and more.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
