CAGR
Data analytics
Data Analytics Will be the DNA of New Economy
Nandan Nilekani has expressed concern that increasing aggregation of data on a few platforms will create a new set of monopolies and a whole new model of colonization
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.