How Transparency Can Slash Your Churn Rate by 89%
Customer Experience

How Transparency Can Slash Your Churn Rate by 89%

One entrepreneur's journey into radical transparency created amazing results.
Adam Toren | 8 min read
Successful Selling Only Begins With the Sale
Ready for Anything

Successful Selling Only Begins With the Sale

That's just the start of what can become a beautiful relationship, featuring evergreen sales and long-term contracts. Have a plan for getting there.
George Deeb | 6 min read
10 Ways for Software Companies to Keep Customers Around
Grow Your Business

10 Ways for Software Companies to Keep Customers Around

Take these proactive measures to reduce your churn rate.
Ron Yekutiel | 5 min read
In the Digital Age, Relationships Have Become Fragmented. Here's How to Enhance Them.
Networking

In the Digital Age, Relationships Have Become Fragmented. Here's How to Enhance Them.

Even as technology makes it easier to connect, communication is disjointed. Fake friendships abound. Nonetheless, genuine ties can be forged in business and leisure.
Pierre Brais | 4 min read
