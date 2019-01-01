My Queue

circular economy

Circular Economy likely to Generate 1.4 crore Jobs in 5-7 years, Says, NITI Ayog CEO
Amitabh Kant announced that Circular Economy has the potential to generate 1.4 crore jobs in the next 5-7 years and create lakhs of new entrepreneurs
Bhavya Kaushal | 2 min read