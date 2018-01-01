Department of Homeland Security
Personal Electronics
Electronics Banned From Some U.S.-Bound Flights
DHS confirms that passengers on U.S.-bound flights from 10 airports will not be allowed to bring electronics larger than a cell phone on board.
