How This Army Vet Found Camaraderie in a Burger Franchise
Franchise Players

Not even 30 years old, Daniel Kemelman has brought skills from his time in the National Guard into his Bareburger restaurant.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Making a Business of Premium Coffee for Premium Social Impact
Impact Investing

Based in Rwanda, KZ Noir buys coffee from more than 10,000 regional small farmers and employs over 1,200 seasonal staff, including more than 800 women.
Jessica Pothering | 5 min read
How Fair Trade Went From a Crazy Coffee Concept to a Global Sustainability Trend
Growth Strategies

When Paul Rice initially brought his idea for Fair Trade certified products to suppliers in the U.S., they either met him with intense skepticism or rejected him outright. Today, his model is flourishing.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
First Coffee, Now Fashion: Apparel Brands Seek Fair Trade Certification Despite Challenges
Marketing

Patagonia is the biggest apparel brand to commit to Fair Trade standards so far, joining a select group of mission-driven entrepreneurial brands like yoga-apparel company prAna and shoemaker Oliberte.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
Think Coffee Provides a New Model for Sustainable Businesses
Growth Strategies

The New York-based coffee company puts farmers and their communities first.
Jim Morrison | 3 min read
