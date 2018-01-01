Financial Records

Determining When You Should Hire a Full-Time Accountant

Often entrepreneurs don't have the core competencies to understand accounting, which could result in a startup failing. Here is how an entrepreneur should approach hiring an accountant or outsourcing her financial tasks to ensure success.
Alex Katz | 4 min read
7 Deadly Sins of Financial Management (Infographic)

Minding the books while trying to gather insights from fiscal data is difficult. Update to modern technology. Cloud computing offers answers.
Jeff Epstein | 2 min read
