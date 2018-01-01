Financial Records
Starting a Business
Party of One: Setting Up Your Single-Person Corporation
If two's a bit too much company for your business, the solo route could help you maintain control while offering valuable personal-liability protection.
Ask the Expert
Determining When You Should Hire a Full-Time Accountant
Often entrepreneurs don't have the core competencies to understand accounting, which could result in a startup failing. Here is how an entrepreneur should approach hiring an accountant or outsourcing her financial tasks to ensure success.
Financial Statements
7 Deadly Sins of Financial Management (Infographic)
Minding the books while trying to gather insights from fiscal data is difficult. Update to modern technology. Cloud computing offers answers.