food safety

FDA Investigating Video of Man Peeing on Assembly Line at Kellogg Factory

But don't worry, barely any of the food was affected, company spokesperson says.
Reuters | 2 min read
Chipotle Shuts Down Massachusetts Store After Workers Fall Ill

The restaurant in the town of Billerica, outside Boston, was closed for a full cleaning, a company spokesman said.
Reuters | 1 min read
Chipotle to Close All Stores for One Day in February

The company's sales plunged 30 percent in December, following at least six outbreaks tied to Chipotle in the last year, including norovirus, E. coli and salmonella.
Sarah Whitten | 2 min read
Chipotle Cooks Up New, Stricter Food Safety Rules Amid E. Coli Fiasco

A dash of DNA testing here and a sprinkle of scalded onions there, and Chipotle just might save face yet.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
