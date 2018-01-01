Franchise Agreements
Franchises
What Franchisors Need to Know When Drafting Their Franchise Agreements
A franchise expert offers some experienced advice about the potholes you may run into when creating your franchise agreement.
Franchisees
Why Wendy's Is Suing One of Its Largest Franchisees
After a franchisee refused to remodel and update its point-of-sale system, Wendy's decided it was time to take action.
Franchise
Does the Franchise Industry Have a Turnover Problem?
For every 10 new franchises that open in the U.S., nine close, according to a new report.
McDonald's
Franchisees in Puerto Rico Claim McDonald's Broke FTC Rule
In letting McDonald's biggest franchisee open up shops in Puerto Rico, local franchisees say the fast-food giant violated FTC rules.
Franchises
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Franchise
With dissatisfying careers and back-to-back layoffs, many people are choosing to take control of their personal and professional future by exploring franchise opportunities. Consider these five tips when looking at franchises.
Franchises
The Fight for 'Fairness in Franchising'
The Coalition for Franchisee Associations has put together a Bill of Rights to fight for changes to the long-established franchising system. But that's just a starting point in what could be an uphill battle,