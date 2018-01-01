Franchise Disclosure Documents

How to Read a Franchise Disclosure Document
Franchises

How to Read a Franchise Disclosure Document

Let's face it: A Franchise Disclosure Document, with its piles of legalese, can be daunting. We help you read between the lines.
Julie Bennett | 9 min read
Buyer Beware: Franchise Warning Signs
Franchises

Buyer Beware: Franchise Warning Signs

What to look out for when researching a franchise opportunity.
Joe Mathews | 4 min read
Five Questions to Ask Franchisees Before You Become One
Franchises

Five Questions to Ask Franchisees Before You Become One

When researching a franchise purchase, don't overlook your best source of information: current and former franchisees.
Jeff Elgin | 3 min read
Will I Make Money As a Franchisee?
Franchises

Will I Make Money As a Franchisee?

You can't always bet on a franchise success, but you can put the odds in your favor.
Julie Bennett | 13 min read
