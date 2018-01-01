Freemium

Master the Art of the Cluster Sell and Dominate Your Industry
Ready for Anything

Master the Art of the Cluster Sell and Dominate Your Industry

A software company CEO describes a strategy to capture many clients across a business sector.
Ben Zifkin | 4 min read
When You Should Work for Free (Yes, Seriously)
Free Offers

When You Should Work for Free (Yes, Seriously)

A look at when should you use free as a strategy and how can you best leverage it.
Carol Roth | 6 min read
How to Build Your Personal Website in Less Than 10 Seconds
Websites

How to Build Your Personal Website in Less Than 10 Seconds

Strikingly pulls from LinkedIn to build customized websites in one easy step.
Gwen Moran | 2 min read
Hey, iPad Users: You Can Finally Download Microsoft Office
Microsoft

Hey, iPad Users: You Can Finally Download Microsoft Office

Office for iPad now available in the Apple store
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Four Questions to Ask Before Setting a Price
Finance

Four Questions to Ask Before Setting a Price

Before you figure out your pricing, figure out your business.
Mark Stiving | 4 min read
Freemium: Is the Price Right for Your Company?
Growth Strategies

Freemium: Is the Price Right for Your Company?

The try-before-you-buy business model can work -- if you can monetize your offerings.
Barbara Findlay Schenck | 4 min read
