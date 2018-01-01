Getting paid

More From This Topic

3 Steps to Avoiding Late Payments
Starting a Business

3 Steps to Avoiding Late Payments

Attorney Nina Kaufman offers advice on collecting payments from customers in a timely and efficient way.
Nina Kaufman
When to Take Legal Action Over Late-Paying Customers
Starting a Business

When to Take Legal Action Over Late-Paying Customers

Consider these three issues before suing a client over unpaid fees.
Nina Kaufman | 3 min read
5 Ways to Get Paid Faster
Finance

5 Ways to Get Paid Faster

Is your small business caught in a cash crunch? Consider these steps to get customers to speed up and cut that check.
Catherine Clifford
Got Investors? Now, How to Handle Your Salary
Finance

Got Investors? Now, How to Handle Your Salary

Whether your investors are friends and family or VCs, here's a guideline on how to pay yourself as your startup grows.
Catherine Clifford
Is Your Billing Process Delaying Payments?
Finance

Is Your Billing Process Delaying Payments?

Four tips to better use your invoices to get paid faster.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
How Can I Protect Against Late Payers and Get Paid Faster?
Finance

How Can I Protect Against Late Payers and Get Paid Faster?

Mike Michalowicz, author of The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur, explains the critical elements of an effective collections policy. He shares his best tips to make it clear and easier for clients to pay you faster. Part of our Coaches Corner series.
How Much Should I Pay Myself?
Finance

How Much Should I Pay Myself?

Mike Michalowicz, author of The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur, on when and how business owners should take a paycheck. His advice: Make it a percentage of your revenue but also consider how efficiently you run your business. Part of our Coaches Corner series.
3 min read
Doxo Takes a Bite out of PayPal
Finance

Doxo Takes a Bite out of PayPal

This startup helps small companies pay and get paid at half the price PayPal charges. But the service is still in its infancy.
Jonathan Blum
Six Ways to Smooth Out Uneven Cash Flow
Project Grow

Six Ways to Smooth Out Uneven Cash Flow

How one small-business owner made strategic changes when finances became unpredictable.
Scott Gerber | 4 min read
