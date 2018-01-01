google trends
Games
8 Weird Reasons Pokémon Go Isn't the Game Craze We're Used To
Heavens to Charizard, Nintendo's viral comeback app is making humans pull zany, dangerous stunts, all in pursuit of stupidly adorable Pokémon.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.