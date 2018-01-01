Hampton Creek

Unilever Drops Mayonnaise Suit Against Startup Hampton Creek
Legal Issues

Unilever Drops Mayonnaise Suit Against Startup Hampton Creek

The case alleged false advertising and unfair competition related to its Just Mayo product.
Reuters | 1 min read
Food Startup Hampton Creek Raises $90 Million
Funding

Food Startup Hampton Creek Raises $90 Million

The company behind Just Mayo has closed its Series C round, which includes investments from an eclectic group from Salesforce's Marc Benioff to Renaissance man Jean Pigozzi.
Beth Kowitt | 4 min read
Hampton Creek Reinvents the Egg
100 Brilliant Companies

Hampton Creek Reinvents the Egg

The San Francisco startup has developed a plant-based substitute that's both cheaper and healthier than the real thing.
Jason Ankeny | 5 min read
This Startup Just Raised $23 Million Thanks to Wealthiest Man in Asia
Starting a Business

This Startup Just Raised $23 Million Thanks to Wealthiest Man in Asia

Egg-replacement startup Hampton Creek has raised its biggest round of funding to date thanks to the investment of Asian billionaire Li Ka-shing.
Jay Yarow | 5 min read
