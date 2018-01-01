Hampton Creek
CEOs
The 10 Worst Entrepreneurs of 2016
Failing honestly is not a bad thing. Misdeeds that harm stakeholders are.
Legal Issues
Unilever Drops Mayonnaise Suit Against Startup Hampton Creek
The case alleged false advertising and unfair competition related to its Just Mayo product.
Funding
Food Startup Hampton Creek Raises $90 Million
The company behind Just Mayo has closed its Series C round, which includes investments from an eclectic group from Salesforce's Marc Benioff to Renaissance man Jean Pigozzi.
100 Brilliant Companies
Hampton Creek Reinvents the Egg
The San Francisco startup has developed a plant-based substitute that's both cheaper and healthier than the real thing.
Starting a Business
This Startup Just Raised $23 Million Thanks to Wealthiest Man in Asia
Egg-replacement startup Hampton Creek has raised its biggest round of funding to date thanks to the investment of Asian billionaire Li Ka-shing.