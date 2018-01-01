hemp

FDA Welcomes Public Comments on Marijuana

Marijuana is considered a dangerous drug under international treaties, a stance that needs updating as legalization goes global.
How 7 Brothers Became Pioneers in Hemp-Based CBD

Jessica Abo sits down with the co-founders of Charlotte's Web, a global social enterprise, which recently completed its IPO.
Which Big Consumer Product Companies Really Are Entering the Cannabis Industry?

Not all of hype about mammoth companies staking corners in the cannabis market is accurate but the trend is clear.
Blue Moon Hemp Wins Leafwire's Miami Pitch Contest

Pitch contests, long standard in traditional industries, give cannabis entrepreneurs the opportunity to meet investors.
The Hemp Business Is Booming (Infographic)
The Hemp Business Is Booming (Infographic)

Looking for a new business idea? Take a look at the hemp industry.
The One Cannabis Investment You Can't Afford to Miss

Hemp is marijuana's less-trippy cousin. And it's poised to be a massive business.
For the Perfect Social-Impact Investment, Look No Further Than Cannabis

Perhaps the final unhappy irony of cannabis prohibition is that the plant is a benign substitute for many problematic products and raw materials.
