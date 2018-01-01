Hobby Lobby
Religion
Indiana Gov. Promises to Adjust Religious Freedom Law to Clearly Ban Discrimination
After extensive criticism, Gov. Mike Pence says he now wants to pass legislation clarifying that a recent law does not permit discrimination against gays and lesbians.
More From This Topic
Obamacare
Supreme Court to Decide Whether Businesses Have Religion
A challenge to Obamacare will decide whether companies are really people, too, and can express religious values.
Franchises
A Racist Sign at Sonic and 5 Other Franchise PR Disasters
From YouTube gross-outs to hashtag horror stories, check out these six PR nightmares at U.S. franchises.
Growth Strategies
What Role Should Religious Values Play in Business?
The Supreme Court will soon take on the thorny issue of whether companies should have the same right to religious expression that they have to free speech.