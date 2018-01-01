Home Equity

Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran on Tapping Home Equity for Your Business
Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran on Tapping Home Equity for Your Business

Shark Tank judge and investor Barbara Corcoran on whether pulling equity out of home is still a viable way to fund a business. Taking big risks can be necessary to stay afloat, she says. In bad markets, she has exhausted her options to remain in business.
