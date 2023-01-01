International Spotlight

Sponsored Content

As the Nikkei index rockets to heights last seen at the peak of Japan's post-war miracle economy, investors worldwide have reached a consensus: Japan is a 'buy.' According to analysts from Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan, record gains have been driven by the high upside in Japan's equity market, a position all but confirmed by the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) itself – when it outlined plans this March to force companies trading below their book value to increase their stock prices.