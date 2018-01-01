Karin slaughter
Reading
Summer Reading 101: The Power You Didn't Know That Fiction Can Have on Your Business
Remember 'Little Dorrit' by Dickens? It's full of life lessons to help you more expertly meet those corporate challenges.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.