Law Enforcement

Facebook Now Posting Amber Alerts to Users' News Feeds
Social Media

Amber Alerts, which have saved roughly 725 lives since the program's inception in 1996, also broadcast across radio, television, highway signs, lottery tickets and mobile phones.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Case Closed? New iOS 8 Encryption Is Impenetrable to Law Enforcement.
ios8

Apple has put police on notice that security on its new phone is so tight, it couldn't extra data even it wanted to cooperate, which is doesn't.
Larry Alton | 3 min read
The Crazy, Cool and Unsettling Ways Police Are Using Social Media
Social Media

You can't fault the organization for staying current. But does live tweeting a sting operation go too far?
Laura Entis | 6 min read
Don't Fall Prey to a Money-Laundering Scheme
Money Laundering

Access to capital can pose a challenge ot many a new business. Make sure you obtain financing from legitimate sources.
Arkady Bukh | 5 min read
Your Company as the Accidental Lawbreaker
Law Enforcement

Startups should be careful to follow state and federal statutes otherwise the penalties could be great and the unwanted publicity significant.
Arkady Bukh | 4 min read
The NYPD Is Testing Google Glass for ‘Patrol Purposes'
Technology

The agency reportedly obtained the high-tech eyewear through the Google Glass Explorer program. Google says it isn't working on the project with any law enforcement agency.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
