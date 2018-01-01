Leave

After Zayn Malik Leaves One Direction, Heartbroken Fans Ask for Time Off of Work
Managing Employees

After Zayn Malik Leaves One Direction, Heartbroken Fans Ask for Time Off of Work

Would you give an employee compassionate leave to mourn the departure of pop star Zayn Malik?
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
A Business Owner's Guide to a Stress-Free Summer Vacation
Vacations

A Business Owner's Guide to a Stress-Free Summer Vacation

You deserve a nice, long vacation. Here's what you should do to prepare before you depart.
Brian Barquilla | 4 min read
4 Factors in Crafting Your Company's Leave Policy
Human Resources

4 Factors in Crafting Your Company's Leave Policy

Writing a good leave policy takes a good balance between following the law and respecting the needs of your employees.
Gwen Moran | 4 min read
