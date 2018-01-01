Leave
Personal Development
Here's What Travis Kalanick (or Anybody) Needs to Do to Take an Effective Leave of Absence
The point of stepping out of the limelight, like the point of going to rehab, is to return a genuinely different and renewed person. It's not a quick process.
More From This Topic
Managing Employees
After Zayn Malik Leaves One Direction, Heartbroken Fans Ask for Time Off of Work
Would you give an employee compassionate leave to mourn the departure of pop star Zayn Malik?
Vacations
A Business Owner's Guide to a Stress-Free Summer Vacation
You deserve a nice, long vacation. Here's what you should do to prepare before you depart.
Human Resources
4 Factors in Crafting Your Company's Leave Policy
Writing a good leave policy takes a good balance between following the law and respecting the needs of your employees.