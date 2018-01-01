Legal Mistakes

In New Lawsuit, Beastie Boys Say GoldieBlox Acted 'Despicably With Oppression, Fraud and Malice'
The legal battle continues over the toy maker's use of 'Girls' in a video that went viral.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
A Smarter Approach to Non-Disclosure Agreements
While non-disclosure agreements can help protect you, be careful about how you use them.
Polly Brewster | 5 min read
Safeguarding Your Brand? Avoid Intellectual Property Landmines
Your idea isn't the only thing that needs protection. Your name, your logo, your images and your sounds--are the intellectual property that makes your business your own.
Polly Brewster | 5 min read
Incorporating? Avoid these 5 Mistakes
Deciding when to put an Inc. at the end of your company name can seem like a big step, but those three letters can offer some precious protections.
Polly Brewster | 5 min read
Hiring a Lawyer: 5 Mistakes to Avoid
Getting the best counsel for your buck is a big step for every startup. Our experts suggest 5 ways to do it right.
Polly Brewster | 4 min read
