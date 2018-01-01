long beach

This U.S. City Just Made an Unusual Move to Compete With Uber
Regulations

Long Beach, Calif., became the first major U.S. city to ease taxi regulations in the face of competition from ridesharing services.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
