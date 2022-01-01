She’s an entrepreneur who started a direct-to-consumer paint and design company. He’s a chef whose Korean taco truck business now includes nine restaurants. Apart from successfully launching business ventures, you wouldn’t think they’d have much in common — that is until they sat down together and started talking. That’s what this series is all about — you never know who you’ll meet on your travels. Your next great collaborator or mentor could be in the seat right next to you.

Despite the differences in their industries, turns out Natalie Ebel, co-founder of Backdrop, and David Choi, founder and CEO of Seoul Taco, are similar in many ways: they’re both from Missouri, have deep family ties, consider music an essential part of their lives, and have learned to keep themselves open to unexpected inspiration wherever their travels take them.

As you might expect, Choi says he always gets fired up by new food and flavors he experiences while away from home, but the inspiration doesn’t end there. When Choi first visited South Korea, the image of cherry blossoms changing from white to pink stayed with him. It was such a powerful and fond memory that he used it as the basis of an installation mural at one of his restaurants. Choi believes that when business owners incorporate sights, smells, and senses into their stores and products that a sense of authenticity and joy is felt by their customers.

The sights and smells you experience while traveling not only give you a sense of nostalgia but also drive what you want to do in the future. David Choi, Chef and Business Owner

L.A.-based Ebel says she is similarly always excited and energized by travel. While visiting the island of Stromboli off the coast of Italy, she was struck by a vibrant cornflower blue color that she saw everywhere and realized she wanted to add it to her company’s offering. After stumbling upon some gentlemen playing chess in the city square, she had its name: Stromboli Chess Club.

While seeing their businesses' revenues grow is something to be celebrated, both Ebel and Choi believe that the real reward of being a small business owner is doing something that makes people — and themselves — happy. Choi feels lucky that he’s able to monetize what he loves doing on a day-to-day basis as he’s able to combine his passion for cooking while also being surrounded by musicians and artists.

Ebel says she is often asked for advice about becoming an entrepreneur. She always replies with a question: Is this something you would do even if you weren't making money? If the answer is yes, she says that you have to go for it.