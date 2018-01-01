Multigenerational

In a World of High-Tech Health Care, This Book of Ancient Medicine Seeks to Keep Things Old School
Medicine

In a World of High-Tech Health Care, This Book of Ancient Medicine Seeks to Keep Things Old School

A conservation group is helping a tribe in South America's rainforests preserve their healing knowledge for the next generation.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
How the Next Five Years Will Revolutionize Business
The Future of Work

How the Next Five Years Will Revolutionize Business

The years until 2020 are poised to redefine almost every facet of how we work, from the way we run customer service to the way we build our businesses.
Jason Ankeny | 13 min read
How to Bridge the Workplace Generation Gap
Employee Management

How to Bridge the Workplace Generation Gap

With skillful leadership, different generations can work together and learn from each other.
Beth Miller | 3 min read
