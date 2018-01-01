Nebraska
Marijuana In the Midwest? Nebraska Lawmakers Consider Cannabis Legalization.
In 2014, Nebraska sued Colorado for selling marijuana. Now, state legislators are considering making medical marijuana available to their own citizens.
