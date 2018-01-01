Negative Online COmment

More From This Topic

Silence Instagram Trolls With Keyword Filters
Instagram

Silence Instagram Trolls With Keyword Filters

All users can now blacklist specific words and phrases to ensure they will not appear in comments.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
How a Twitter Troll Was Revealed to Be a 13-Year-Old Boy (Who's Now Totally Grounded)
Social Media

How a Twitter Troll Was Revealed to Be a 13-Year-Old Boy (Who's Now Totally Grounded)

Most trolls are anonymous. This one stepped out of the shadow... to apologize.
Jason Feifer | 7 min read
Why Big Businesses Must Proactively Manage Their Online Reputations
Reputation Management

Why Big Businesses Must Proactively Manage Their Online Reputations

Here's a hint: The reasons are the same for small companies, but the stakes are much higher.
Nathan Sinnott | 8 min read
Twitter Offers New Filter, Cracks Down on Abuse
Social Media

Twitter Offers New Filter, Cracks Down on Abuse

Twitter has expanded their definition of what counts as a threat.
Nathan Sinnott | 3 min read
Your Reactions to Forever 21's Controversial T-Shirt
Opinion

Your Reactions to Forever 21's Controversial T-Shirt

We asked, and you answered.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Why Facebook 'Dislikes' Can Be Good for Business
Facebook

Why Facebook 'Dislikes' Can Be Good for Business

There's no such thing as bad press, or a bad Facebook reaction.
Michelle Castillo | 4 min read
7 Ways to Soothe a Customer Complaining Online
Customer Complaints

7 Ways to Soothe a Customer Complaining Online

Customers can complain anonymously but you have to respond publicly. Be nice and patient.
John McAdam | 3 min read
