Odesk

Up Your Odds of Snatching Freelancing Projects From Experienced Competitors
Starting a Business

When you're first starting out, you need to build your reputation. Here's how to increase your chances in landing your first few gigs.
Anand Srinivasan | 4 min read
Congrats WhatsApp! Here Is How the Other 99% of Startups Get It Done
Starting a Business

WhatsApp is all over the news for its $19 billion deal with Facebook. But most startups won't make it to that caliber and that's okay. Here are a few tips on how to survive and thrive.
Mike Templeman | 5 min read
Elance and oDesk Announce Merger That Would Create Freelancing Giant
Technology

Two of the leading platforms for freelance work have signed an agreement to merge, furthering the advance of the freelance economy.
Brian Patrick Eha | 3 min read
How to Build a Better Business with Outsourcing
Growth Strategies

A comprehensive guide on the what, when and how to outsource for your small business.
Nancy Mann Jackson | 13 min read
