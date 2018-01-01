PPC

6 Ways to Boost Sales With AdWords Expanded Text Ads
Marketing

6 Ways to Boost Sales With AdWords Expanded Text Ads

Soon, you'll have 50 percent more ad text. Use it wisely.
John Lincoln | 5 min read
How Pay Per Click Can Increase the Value of Your Ecommerce Site
Social Media Marketing

How Pay Per Click Can Increase the Value of Your Ecommerce Site

One of the great things about PPC ads is that tracking occurs automatically so you can determine your cost per acquisition and conversion rate.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
How to Distribute Your Marketing Budget Between SEO and PPC
PPC

How to Distribute Your Marketing Budget Between SEO and PPC

Depending on your industry and the age of your company will help determine how much to spend on organic reach vs. paid search.
Anand Srinivasan | 6 min read
