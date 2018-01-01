Prince
Prince
I'm a Huge Prince Fan and Went to Parties at Paisley Park. But Now I Understand How Perfect an Entrepreneur He Was.
We had visibility to Prince's business, because he had scale. But the important work he did was done quietly, just like the entrepreneurs in your community.
More From This Topic
Radicals & Visionaries
Sign O' the Times: Everything That Went Purple For Prince
This week the world draped itself in purple to mourn musician and innovator Prince Rogers Nelson. Here's a sample of tributes to the musical legend in his favorite hue.