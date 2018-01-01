Professors
Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks Is Going to Teach a Class at Stanford Business School
The supermodel is taking her instructional tough talk from the runway to the classroom.
Entrepreneurs
Babson's Candida Brush: Professor and Team Leader
Candida Brush knows the ultimate irony of successful entrepreneurship: It's not about doing something on your own.
Entrepreneurs
For This Nanotech Professor, Science Means Business
Alain Kaloyeros pioneered nanotech research at the University at Albany. Now he oversees a program in which students are trained to be both scientists and entrepreneurs.