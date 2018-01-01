Quit

Some Apple Engineers Threaten to Quit if Forced to Break iPhone Encryption
Apple

Some Apple Engineers Threaten to Quit if Forced to Break iPhone Encryption

Multiple Apple employees told the New York Times they would resist a direct order to create an encryption backdoor.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
The 10 Telltale Signs It's Time to Quit Your Job
Quitting a Job

The 10 Telltale Signs It's Time to Quit Your Job

Choosing to leave a job can be a gut-wrenching decision, so make sure you are really ready for the move.
Travis Bradberry | 5 min read
3 Likely Reasons Why Your Online Business Is Not Getting Traction
Online Business

3 Likely Reasons Why Your Online Business Is Not Getting Traction

Don't give up on your idea before you figure out why it's not working.
Jon Nastor | 5 min read
How to Know When to Move On From the Business You Built

How to Know When to Move On From the Business You Built

Figure out if the next step in your business is to leave it.
J.D. Roth | 3 min read
When to Kiss Your Startup Goodbye
Entrepreneurs

When to Kiss Your Startup Goodbye

Conventional wisdom says entrepreneurs should never give up. But after much reflection, I realized this was wrong.
Rahim Fazal | 4 min read
Is it Time to Give Up? How to Know for Sure.
Project Grow

Is it Time to Give Up? How to Know for Sure.

You've worked hard, but it might be time to take what you've learned and use those lessons to fuel a new project. Our experts explain how to take stock of the situation.
Amy S. Choi | 3 min read
