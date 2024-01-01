Real estate agent
The No. 1 Thing Wealthy People Want in Luxury Real Estate, According to a 'Selling Sunset' Agent
It might come as no surprise that affluent buyers want "to have as much as they can" — but another key factor really sways their decision.
How To Build a Strong Real Estate Brand Online and Increase Trust With Clients
Real estate professionals face unique challenges online. Building a stand-out brand is key to overcoming those obstacles and turning your agency into the go-to in your market.
Step-by-Step Guide on How To Buy a House in 2023
Have the scratch to buy a home of your very own but don't know where to start? Discover how to buy a house step-by-step in our detailed guide.
This Entrepreneur Created an Index to Reveal the True Value of the Real Estate Market
The CEO of Empowered Investor sits down with Jessica Abo to discuss the Hartman Comparison Index and his predictions for 2023.